Warren man found shot to death in field in Pontiac neighborhood

A 19-year-old Warren man was found shot to death in a field in a Pontiac neighborhood, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies responded to the 100 block of North Jessie Street around 8:15 a.m. Wednesday after a 911 caller reported a man lying in the field next to their house, not breathing.

The Waterford Regional Fire Department responded to the field and found the man had suffered a gunshot wound to his chest. The victim was identified as Cornelius Traves Murphy Jr.

An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the shooting or who may have observed something at about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, when the shooting is believed to have taken place, is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP. A $2,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest. Tipsters can remain anonymous.