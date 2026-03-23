Warren man dies after struck by pickup on 15 Mile Road, Sterling Heights police say

A man died of his injuries after he was struck by a pickup truck early Monday in Sterling Heights, Michigan.

The vehicle-pedestrian fatality happened in the area of 15 Mile Road and Van Dyke Avenue, Sterling Heights Police Department said.

The initial call to emergency services was that someone had been struck by a maroon Dodge Ram pickup. Sterling Heights police and fire went to the scene. The victim was taken to a local hospital, where he died.

Police said they believe the man, identified as a 60-year-old Warren resident, was trying to cross southbound Van Dyke Road. While he was in the crosswalk, investigators believe he did not have the right-of-way at the time of the accident and that the vehicle traffic had a green light.

The pickup driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with authorities, police said.

The investigation is continuing.