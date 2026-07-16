Warren man convicted of murder in deadly shooting of partner

A Warren, Michigan, man has been convicted of murder in the shooting death of his partner, prosecutors said.

On July 14, a jury convicted 21-year-old Kayvon Briscoe Hall of second-degree murder and felony firearm in the death of his partner, 63-year-old Roger Willie.

Briscoe Hall is scheduled to be sentenced on Aug. 19.

According to Macomb County prosecutors, on Oct. 2, 2025, Warren police responded to a home for a report of a shooting and found Willie unresponsive and on the floor, bleeding from apparent gunshot wounds.

Willie, who authorities say was Briscoe Hall's partner, was taken to an area hospital, where he later died.

When police arrived, they found Briscoe Hall was outside of the home and detained him.

"Today's verdict delivers justice for the victim and holds the defendant accountable for a senseless act of violence. We are grateful to the jury for its careful consideration of the evidence. My office remains committed to protecting public safety and pursuing justice for victims and their families. While no verdict can undo the harm caused by this tragedy, we hope the conviction brings a measure of accountability and reinforces that those who commit violent crimes will be held responsible under the law," Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido said in a statement.

Briscoe Hall faces up to life in prison.