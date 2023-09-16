Watch CBS News
Warren man charged in Madison Heights fatal hit-and-run

By DeJanay Booth-Singleton

(CBS DETROIT) - A Warren man is charged in connection with a fatal hit-and-run in Madison Heights.

Raiyan Chowdhury, 32, is charged with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death and tampering with evidence. 

Both charges are a felony, with the leaving the scene charge carrying up to five years in prison and the tampering with evidence charge carrying up to four years imprisonment, according to a press release. Each charge also includes a $5,000 fine.

Prosecutors say Chowdhury was traveling southbound on Dequindre Road on Thursday when he struck the victim, dragging him for a brief period. 

Chowdhury fled the scene and was later found by Madison Heights police.

"The law is very clear – it doesn't matter who is at fault in a crash; if you are involved, you are required to report it right away. Running someone over and then driving away is a felony, and we will hold this defendant accountable," said Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald in a press release.

First published on September 15, 2023 / 11:29 PM

