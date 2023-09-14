40-year-old pedestrian killed in Madison Heights hit-and-run; driver arrested

MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A driver has now been arrested after he hit and killed a 40-year-old pedestrian and then left the scene Wednesday night, police said.

At about 9:57 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 13, officers responded to Dequindre Road, south of 12 Mile Road, after receiving a report of an accident in which a pedestrian was injured.

When they arrived, they discovered a 40-year-old man in the roadway. The vehicle involved had left the scene.

The man was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police say they located the vehicle in Warren and arrested a 32-year-old man.

According to the Madison Heights Police Department, more information will be released once the driver is arraigned.

If anyone has information about this incident, they are asked to call Detective Officer Randolph at 248-837-2736 or the Madison Heights Police Department at 248-585-2100.