Warren man charged for allegedly shooting, killing his wife

By DeJanay Booth-Singleton

/ CBS Detroit

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Feb. 20, 2024
Feb. 20, 2024

(CBS DETROIT) - A Warren man is charged with second-degree murder and felony firearm for allegedly shooting his wife, according to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office.

Antonio Askew, 41, was arraigned in 37th District Court and received a $500,000 cash/surety bond. He must wear a GPS tether if released.

Askew is accused of shooting and killing 34-year-old Eboni Askew on Feb. 16 in their Warren home.

"I will vigorously pursue justice for victims of domestic violence. We will not tolerate such behavior in our society, and we will work tirelessly to hold perpetrators accountable for their actions," Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido said in a press release.

Askew is scheduled to appear for a probable cause hearing on March 5 and a preliminary exam on March 12.  

First published on February 20, 2024 / 10:55 PM EST

