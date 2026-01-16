Warren man accused of threatening Cousino High School student with pneumatic gun

A Warren teen is accused of threatening a student with a pneumatic gun at Warren Cousino High School.

The incident happened on Jan. 12, when Macomb County prosecutors allege Demarcus Desean Green-Todd, 19, and a juvenile accomplice who let him into the school approached a student in the athletic department hallway.

Green-Todd and the alleged accomplice pushed the student into a corner of a bathroom and then pulled out a pneumatic gun, which resembled a real handgun, and pushed the barrel of the gun into the stomach of the victim, prosecutors allege.

Authorities say school surveillance captured the alleged assault and that Green-Todd was later apprehended and admitted to the assault. Prosecutors plan to charge the juvenile.

Green-Todd was arraigned on Wednesday on charges of intentional threat to commit an act of violence against a school, school employees or students with specific intent to carry out an overt act, carrying a dangerous weapon with unlawful intent, assault with a dangerous weapon, assault and battery and trespassing.

A judge issued a $25,000 bond, and Green-Todd was remanded to jail. If he does post bond, Green-Todd cannot carry weapons, have contact with the alleged victim, and is prohibited from going to Warren Consolidated Schools, prosecutors said.

"The safety and well-being of our children is our absolute top priority. Especially when they are in school. These charges reflect our commitment to holding offenders accountable, to the fullest extent of the law to ensure justice for our most vulnerable members, their families, and the community as a whole," said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido in a statement.

Green-Todd has a probable cause conference on Jan. 27.