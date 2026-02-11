Warren man charged with stabbing his ex-wife's fiancé during child custody exchange

A Warren man is accused of stabbing his ex-wife's fiancé while picking up their children at her home, Macomb County prosecutors say.

Authorities say on Feb. 7, John Curtis, 31, went to his ex-wife's home to pick up their children. When his ex-wife's fiancé went outside to speak with him, prosecutors allege Curtis stabbed the man several times.

Curtis was arraigned on Monday on a charge of assault with intent to murder and given a $500,000 bond. If released on bond, Curtis must wear a GPS tether and cannot have contact with the complaining witness, the children or his ex-wife's residence.

"Domestic disputes cannot be settled with violence, and such conduct will be met with swift accountability under the law. Macomb County will not stand for such acts, and my office will pursue justice to ensure public safety," said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido in a statement.

Curtis will be back in court for a probable cause conference scheduled on Feb. 19 and for a preliminary examination on Sept. 26.

