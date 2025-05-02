Watch CBS News
Hazel Park man to stand trial on first-degree murder over gas station shooting

Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.
A murder charge against a Hazel Park man has increased in severity over a shooting death at a gas station in Warren, Michigan. 

Al Curtis Williams, 46, now faces murder first degree instead of murder second degree in the case, according to a press release from the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office. 

A preliminary exam for Williams took place April 29 and 30 before 37th Warren District Court Judge Steven M. Bieda. As part of the proceedings, Macomb County Assistant Prosecutor Steve Fox amended the murder charge. Bieda concluded there was enough evidence to send the case and three related felony charges for further proceedings in Macomb County Circuit Court.  

The next court hearing is May 12 in circuit court. 

 The shooting happened Dec. 21, 2024, at a gas station in Warren. Two men got into an argument inside the store, and then continued the altercation outside. 

The victim was struck twice in the head with a handgun, and then shot. He was pronounced dead at an area hospital. 

Warren police arrested Williams on Dec. 23. 

