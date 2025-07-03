Warm temperatures and some storms for Fourth of July weekend in Michigan

As we head into the Fourth of July weekend, expect more heat and some storms across Michigan.

Traveling up north? Their weekend won't be a washout by any means, but there will be some rain.

While temperatures won't be as hot for many of Michigan's northern towns, some will be warming near 90 degrees this weekend.

NEXT Weather/CBS Detroit

In Houghton, temperatures are warming into the low 80s on Saturday with a few thunderstorms. On Sunday, storms move out and temperatures cool into the low 70s.

Areas like Whitefish Point will warm into the low 70s on Saturday with on-and-off showers through the weekend. By Sunday, highs will only reach the upper 50s.

If you're traveling to Mackinac Island, temperatures will warm into the low 80s on Saturday with a mix of sun and clouds. Cooling into the low 70s for highs on Sunday with showers.

Traverse City and Houghton Lake will be hot on Saturday, with highs in the low to mid-90s. Showers roll in by Sunday with highs in the mid and upper 70s.

