Warm temperatures continue in Southeast Michigan through mid-February

After a brutally cold January, February hasn't been too bad. Hopefully, I didn't just jinx us, but the forecast and temperature outlook have been fairly mild and will continue to be in the near future.

So, what is normal for February? What can we expect for the second half of the month? We're getting answers on historical February warmth and forecast outlooks over the next 14 days.

Record highs in February range from the 50s through the low 70s.

The warmest day in February ever recorded was rather recent, February 27, 2024, with a high of 73 degrees. The warmest February on record dates back to 1882, with an average high temperature of 39.5 degrees.

NEXT Weather/CBS Detroit

Ranking second, third, and fifth are the warmest on record in more recent years. In the past 25 years, we've made it into the top 20 warmest Februarys six times.

NEXT Weather/CBS Detroit

Now that we know the history. Our normal high temperature in February ranges from 32 degrees to 40 degrees, with the average being 35.2 degrees. The temperatures over the next week should remain above average. Even the 8-14 day temperature outlook shows temperatures have a pretty good chance to stay above average as well.

NEXT Weather/CBS Detroit

However, just because this February is mainly a mild one doesn't mean winter is over. Spring will officially begin on Friday, March 20, and our average last measurable snowfall (0.1 inches) is April 7.