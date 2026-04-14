Wandering Texas Longhorn corralled back home with help of Michigan State Police

Michigan State Police wrangled a Texas Longhorn steer back into custody on April 8, adding to the list of wildlife calls that state troopers have been asked to assist with.

Images posted on social media by the MSP's Fifth District for Southwest Michigan showed officers from the Wayland post using a flashlight at night to locate the steer in Barry County.

A Texas Longhorn in Barry County, Michigan, had to be coaxed back to its proper location. Michigan State Police

The cattle at first did not want to cooperate with being returned, based on scenes shared in the video.

"He's coming towards you," one officer said to another in the search party.

Whistles were given to try to get the animal's attention.

At one point, someone said to the steer as it ran away from the flashlight beam, "Nope, wrong way."

But with the help of the owner, the animal was steered back to its proper location.

"From rescuing injured owls, to chasing galloping horses, hopping wallabies, and now a loose Texas Longhorn (yes, really) in Barry County last Wed., MSP Wayland troopers are basically running a wildlife rodeo at this point," the state police said. "Just another day on the job."

The wildlife and farm animal calls that state troopers have responded to also include an injured owl found along Interstate 696 in Metro Detroit and a donkey that got loose from its Oakland County pasture.