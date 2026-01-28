Watch CBS News
Video shows Michigan troopers help locate, take home wandering donkey in Oakland County

Paula Wethington
Web Producer
Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.
/ CBS Detroit

A donkey named Dolly was corralled by Michigan State Police after the animal wandered out of its Southeast Michigan pasture. 

The donkey apparently noticed an open gate at its home in Oakland County's Holly Township and decided to take a walk Tuesday evening, state police said. Troopers from the Metro North Post were called to the area to help area residents try to locate and secure the animal.

donkey-photo-b.png
Michigan State Police assisted in the search and capture of a wandering donkey Jan. 27, 2026, in Oakland County. Michigan State Police

Dolly the Donkey was finally found walking along a roadway and was returned to her owners unharmed. 

"Troopers assigned to northern Oakland County often find themselves dispatched to locate missing animals in the area," said F/Lt. Mike Shaw. "We have located Potato, the lost dog, cows along I-75, and now Dolly the miniature donkey. When you join the Michigan State Police, you just don't know where the day will take you!" 

