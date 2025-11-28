These two products sold at Walmart are being recalled over safety concerns

Two products sold by Walmart — one of which had also been available on Amazon.com — are being recalled over potential safety issues, according to joint notices published Wednesday by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Ozark Trail Tabletop 1-Burner Butane Camping Stoves

One of the recalled items is a tabletop camping stove from outdoor equipment brand Ozark Trail. The CPSC warned that the stove can explode or catch fire, posing burn and fire hazards to consumers.

About 201,000 dark green Ozark Trail tabletop stoves that were sold at Walmart are being recalled. The items contain the model number BG2247A1 and have an orange "Ozark Trail" logo printed on the front.

The product was sold in Walmart stores nationwide and on Walmart.com from March 2023 through October 2025 for between $8 and $45 each, according to the CPSC.

The government agency said the Taiwan-based manufacturer, China Window Industry Co, has received 26 reports of the camping stoves exploding or catching fire, 16 of which included injuries such as second-degree burns.

Customers should stop using the product immediately and return it to Walmart for a refund, the agency said. The recall number is 26-120.

Outdoor Master children's helmets

The CPSC issued a separate recall on Wednesday for about 24,300 children's helmets because they don't comply with certain safety requirements. The government agency said the helmets can fail to protect the user in the event of a crash, risking a potentially deadly head injury.

Two models, sold online at Amazon.com and Walmart.com from June 2024 through February 2025 for between $20 and $32, are covered by the recall.

The first model, OM-TD BIKE, is a blue helmet with a dinosaur print and has black padding, black straps and a black buckle. That item was sold in children's size small (S).

The second model, OM-KSKB, is described as "deep green" with black padding, yellow straps and a black buckle and was sold in youth size small (S).

The recall notice says consumers should immediately stop using the recalled helmets and contact manufacturer Outdoor Master for a refund. The recall number is 26-122. No injuries associated with these products have been reported so far.