Man hospitalized after alleged assault at Walled Lake Commons Shopping Plaza

WALLED LAKE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Police are investigating a Saturday assault at the Walled Lake Commons Shopping Plaza located at N Pontiac Trail.

Upon arrival, Walled Lake police said they found a 41-year-old man from Livonia with head and hand injuries.

Investigation shows the injuries were from an assault and not from a shooting but officers did find bullet casings at the scene.

The suspect fled the area and has not been found yet, police said.

The Livonia man was taken to a hospital in Novi.

The Walled Lake Police Department was assisted by the Wixom and Wolverine Lake Police Department with Michigan State Police processing the scene for evidence.