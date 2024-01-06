Watch CBS News
Local News

Man hospitalized after alleged assault at Walled Lake Commons Shopping Plaza

By Gabrielle Dawson

/ CBS Detroit

WALLED LAKE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Police are investigating a Saturday assault at the Walled Lake Commons Shopping Plaza located at N Pontiac Trail. 

Upon arrival, Walled Lake police said they found a 41-year-old man from Livonia with head and hand injuries. 

Walled Lake police incident
Chris McKnight

Investigation shows the injuries were from an assault and not from a shooting but officers did find bullet casings at the scene.

The suspect fled the area and has not been found yet, police said.   

Walled Lake police incident
Chris McKnight

The Livonia man was taken to a hospital in Novi.

The Walled Lake Police Department was assisted by the Wixom and Wolverine Lake Police Department with Michigan State Police processing the scene for evidence. 

First published on January 6, 2024 / 12:02 PM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.