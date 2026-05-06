Detroit officials addressing safety as Walk-a-Mile Wednesdays return

Walk-a-Mile Wednesday returned to the city of Detroit, with Police Chief Todd Bettison hosting the first event of the season.

"Violent crime is going down, but we are also concerned about the quality of life. And we want you to be able to reach out and touch us. I don't want to be the chief that just sits in the office," Bettison said.

Starting at Renaissance High School, the parking lot took on a block party feel — with music, food trucks, and community programs.

"It's all about community coming together, continuing to build strong relationships and trust between the police department and the community. And really honing in on the message that public safety is all of our responsibility," Detroit Mayor Mary Sheffield said.

It's been several weeks since the city laid out a plan to curb the once-ongoing teen takeovers downtown. As we quickly approach the summer season, the chief says, the city's goal is to keep teens busy and safe.

"As you see, we haven't had another takeover; the originators of the takeover are working with the city. And it's young people giving us ideas of what they want to see. Matter of fact – we are starting our Growing Detroit Young Talent program that employs youth a little bit earlier -- this year," Bettison said.

The city plans to invest in youth. Residents can expect things like extended rec center hours and youth-oriented events this summer. But the chief wants to make it clear that bad behavior will be held accountable.

"For parents or individuals that are non-responsible, I'm not trying to penalize the kid, but I will penalize you [parents] if you're non-responsible," Bettison said.