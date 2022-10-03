Volunteers clean up Detroit neighborhood

(CBS DETROIT) -- A non-profit is transforming one Detroit neighborhood.

Life Remodeled is spending this week cleaning up the area around Cooley High School.

Shirley Jones has lived across the street from the school for 45 years.

"When you looked out the window, it looked gorgeous to me, and that's why I haven't moved," Jones said.

Andres Gutierrez/CBS Detroit

She says a lifeline was cut when the school closed more than a decade ago.

But Life Remodeled is close to purchasing the structure.

Their vision is to reopen the doors as a hub to connect Detroiters with jobs, mental health services, and educational opportunities.

"We help these organizations collaborate together to be better together and make a far greater impact than they would ever make alone," said Chris Lambert, Founder & CEO of Life Remodeled.

To show the surrounding community their commitment, an army of volunteers will hit vacant properties this week to get rid of weeds, clear overgrown brush and clean up the illegal dumping.

"By the time you get done. You're uncovering houses. I've done that; you're removing everything--the eyesore is gone," said volunteer Boone Kowalis.

Besides making the neighborhood look pretty, 100 homeowners will receive Ring doorbell cameras to help deter crime.

"We know that it could be much better; it could be better again," resident Frances Roland said.

The efforts are much appreciated.

"I never thought it would come to this," Jones said. "I am grateful and glad that they are doing something."