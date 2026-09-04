Volunteers clean up Belle Isle after tornado leaves severe damage

Volunteers spent Friday helping clean up Belle Isle after a confirmed tornado tore through the island Thursday, leaving behind widespread damage and hundreds of downed trees.

The storm left a trail of destruction across Detroit's island park, with uprooted trees, snapped branches and debris scattered throughout the grounds.

While crews worked overnight to reopen roads and make the island accessible, volunteers arrived ready to help with the next phase of recovery.

"I couldn't believe it, just how bad it looked with all the trees uprooted or broken in half," said volunteer Steve Hodges. "So I said I definitely want to do my part, whatever way I can help."

Others experienced the storm firsthand. Jonathan Teh was visiting Belle Isle when the tornado moved through.

"I just left the aquarium, and I went to Nature Center. We sheltered in place in their auditorium and then in the bathroom for a more secure location," Teh said. "Leaving the island, I saw trees completely up and exposed. I saw the volunteers and thought it'd be a good opportunity to give back."

The Belle Isle Conservancy quickly put out a call for volunteers. President and CEO Meagan Elliott said people began showing up as early as 9 a.m. Friday. However, cleanup efforts were delayed until 1 p.m. due to unsafe weather conditions.

"Folks are coming out in droves," Elliott said. "MDNR is taking care of all the heavy lifting. They're doing an incredible job with all the really serious repair work. What we're asking the volunteers to do is more the light brush cleanup, all the trash and debris removal that's been scattered around the island."

Throughout the park, the extent of the damage was evident. Massive trees that had stood for decades were uprooted, while others were snapped in half.

Michigan's Department of Natural Resources crews worked through the night using chainsaws and heavy equipment to clear fallen trees and remove debris from roadways.

By Friday morning, officials said roads throughout the island had been cleared, allowing traffic to move through Belle Isle while cleanup efforts continued.

Sareen Papakhian from the Michigan Department of Natural Resources said the loss of so many mature trees is difficult to see.

"I'm sad for the island. I'm sad for the mature trees on the island," Papakhian said. "I'm impressed by how diligently my staff has been working, and I'm impressed by the city of Detroit and wanting to come together to help the island."

Cleanup efforts are expected to continue in the coming days as crews and volunteers work to remove debris and restore one of Detroit's most beloved public spaces.