Watch live: Detroit, DTE officials provide update on severe weather response

Detroit Mayor Mary Sheffield will host a press conference at 1 p.m. Friday to provide an update on the city's response to Thursday's severe weather.

CBS News Detroit will livestream the press conference.

The National Weather Service is investigating whether a tornado struck Detroit on Thursday afternoon. Should that be confirmed, it would be the first tornado to hit the city since 1997. Either way, there was significant damage to trees, utility poles and power lines.

Sheffield will be accompanied by representatives from the Building, Safety, Engineering, and Environmental Department, Department of Public Works, Detroit Fire and other departments to give updates on resources that are being provided to residents until power is fully restored and streets are cleaned up.

DTE Energy, which provided a report Friday morning on restoration efforts, will also speak at the afternoon press conference about outages and restoration times. The company has already said that some of those who lost power during severe weather this week might not be restored to power until Saturday or Sunday. The number of outages across its Southeast Michigan service area had reached nearly 300,000 at one point, and around noon Friday, the company reported 267,000 active outages.