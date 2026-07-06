Virginia man charged with murder in crash that killed family of 4 on I-75 in Oakland County

A Virginia man has been charged with murder in a crash that killed a family of four on I-75 in Oakland County earlier this month.

Charles Dean Pace, 27, of Glen Allen, Virginia, is charged with four counts of second-degree murder and four counts of operating while intoxicated causing death, according to the Oakland County Prosecutor's Office.

The crash happened around 9:10 p.m. on July 1 on southbound I-75 near East Holly Road in Springfield Township.

Prosecutors allege Pace was driving a Ford F-250 truck on the southbound lanes at a high speed, exceeding 90 miles per hour, while weaving in and out of lanes.

Pace's truck struck a disabled Chrysler 300 on the side of the road, killing its occupants, a family of four: 23-year-old Zakeria Sharon Dodson, 24-year-old Tieree Powell, 3-year-old Nalani Powell, and 2-year-old Karter Powell. Pace's blood alcohol level was more than three times the legal limit, according to prosecutors.

"Zakeria, Tieree, Nalani and Karter did not die in an accident," said Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald. "They were murdered because of this defendant's alleged choices — to drive drunk, to drive fast and to drive recklessly — that created an obvious and unnecessary danger. "This is a rare charge, but we believe we can show the most extreme indifference to human life."

Pace is expected to be arraigned on Tuesday in the 52-2 District Court in Clarkston, according to prosecutors.

If convicted on second-degree murder charges, Pace faces up to life in prison, while a charge of operating while intoxicated causing a death carries a sentence of up to 15 years in prison and/or a $10,000 fine.