Watch CBS News
Local News

4 dead in aftermath of crash on I-75 in Oakland County, state police say

By
Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington
Web Producer
Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.
Read Full Bio
Paula Wethington

/ CBS Detroit

Add CBS News on Google

Two adults and two youths are dead in the aftermath of a multi-vehicle crash Wednesday night on Interstate 75 in Oakland County, Michigan. 

The crash happened about 9:10 p.m. Wednesday. Michigan State Police confirmed on Thursday morning that four people died as a result of the crash, two adults and two youths. 

traffic-video-scene.png
Southbound I-75 in Oakland County was closed for hours as the result of a fatal crash about 9:10 p.m. July 1, 2026. CBS News Detroit

State police said one person has been taken into custody as the crash investigation continues. Additional details, including the resulting charges, will be released after an arraignment takes place in court.

All southbound lanes of I-75 were closed at Grange Hall Road (Exit 101) as a result of the crash, according to Michigan Department of Transportation reports. Traffic could re-enter at East Holly Road (Exit 98). The highway was re-opened at 6:10 a.m. Thursday, according to MDOT traffic reports.

oakland-county-crash-slider.jpg
Emergency vehicles remained on the site of a crash on I-75 in Oakland County about 6:25 a.m. Wednesday. CBS News Detroit

Michigan Department of Transportation traffic reports can be found at the MI Drive site

This is a developing story. CBS News Detroit will provide additional details on line and on air when they are available. 4 

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue