4 dead in aftermath of crash on I-75 in Oakland County, state police say

Two adults and two youths are dead in the aftermath of a multi-vehicle crash Wednesday night on Interstate 75 in Oakland County, Michigan.

The crash happened about 9:10 p.m. Wednesday. Michigan State Police confirmed on Thursday morning that four people died as a result of the crash, two adults and two youths.

Southbound I-75 in Oakland County was closed for hours as the result of a fatal crash about 9:10 p.m. July 1, 2026. CBS News Detroit

State police said one person has been taken into custody as the crash investigation continues. Additional details, including the resulting charges, will be released after an arraignment takes place in court.

All southbound lanes of I-75 were closed at Grange Hall Road (Exit 101) as a result of the crash, according to Michigan Department of Transportation reports. Traffic could re-enter at East Holly Road (Exit 98). The highway was re-opened at 6:10 a.m. Thursday, according to MDOT traffic reports.

Emergency vehicles remained on the site of a crash on I-75 in Oakland County about 6:25 a.m. Wednesday. CBS News Detroit

Michigan Department of Transportation traffic reports can be found at the MI Drive site.

This is a developing story. CBS News Detroit will provide additional details on line and on air when they are available. 4