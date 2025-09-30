Virginia man accused of threatening to attack mosque in Dearborn

A Virginia man is facing multiple charges after authorities say he threatened to attack a mosque in Dearborn, Michigan.

According to a criminal complaint, police in Lynchburg, Virginia, arrested Macin Horstemeyer on Sept. 22 on warrants following a months-long investigation.

Virginia State Police were first alerted about alleged threats made by Horstemeyer on YouTube in May 2025. An investigation revealed that Horstemeyer started posting comments in February 2025.

According to court records, Horstemeyer is accused of posting comments "alluding to murdering Black citizens and people who practice Islam" and making references to Dylann Roof, who was convicted in the 2015 deadly shooting of nine Black church members in South Carolina.

After Horstemeyer's arrest, police asked him if he planned to carry out an attack, to which Horstemeyer said he would have if he had better eyesight, according to the complaint. Court documents show Horstemeyer told police that he would use an AR-15 and that he would target a mosque in Dearborn.

Police did not say which mosque was targeted.

Horstemeyer is charged with committing or aiding in the act of terror, soliciting or recruiting for an act of terrorism, threat to a civilian population and threatening an illegal/immoral act over telephone. Court records show that he was arraigned on Sept. 23.

CBS News Detroit reached out to Dearborn Mayor Abdullah Hammoud on Tuesday for comment and is waiting to hear back.

Dawud Walid, executive director of the Council on American-Islamic Relations Michigan chapter, issued a statement:

"We welcome the terrorism charges brought against this individual who allegedly posed a threat to our community. This case highlights the growing danger of white supremacist violence and the urgent need for continued vigilance and accountability. "The Muslim community in Dearborn and across the country deserves to worship in peace without fear of being targeted for their faith. We are grateful to the law enforcement agencies that took these threats seriously. "We urge law enforcement and elected officials to continue to address the rising tide of domestic extremism with the same seriousness they would apply to any other form of terrorism."