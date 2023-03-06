Vigil memorializes Turkey earthquake victims, recovery efforts

(CBS DETROIT)- Monday marks a month since a devastating 7.8 magnitude earthquake hit southeast Turkey.

Sunday night, a small vigil was held which echoed resilience and humanity among those impacted and working to help those impacted by the natural disaster.

"I have been in earthquakes before. I have witnessed 5 degree earthquakes before, which was nothing compared to this one," said Bara Zuhaili, a Flint based vascular surgeon who was there during the earthquake.

Zuhaili was there on a frequent visit to continue his studies as a public health student working towards his MPH. Facing jet lag, he says he was wide awake, preparing for a meeting on Monday morning.

"Immediately from the beginning, I realized this is not a simple earthquake that you can just sit and wait it out. I realized that I need to run outside," Zuhaili said.

Zuhaili was lucky, and he shared his story to several others who showed up to the Turkish American Cultural Association in Wixom for a vigil.

Shared were the stories of resilience that have come from people volunteering their time and living through the horrors Turkey and surrounding countries faced. As the sun set Sunday night, candles were lit and a moment of silence was had to recognize those who lost their lives during the quake and its aftermath.

"Community involvement and coordination is of utmost importance in situations like this," says Engin Turesin, the General Counsel of Turkiye in Chicago. Turesin flew in from Chicago to speak to the crowd and share how far support efforts have come, and how far they still need to go.

"Not just this past month will not be enough to help out," said Turesin. "It's going to be like a marathon, it's going to take more sustained effort to get things better," he concluded.