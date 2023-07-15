Loved ones hold vigil in honor of teen shot and killed while picking up food in Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - No mother and father should have to bury their child, but for the parents of 18-year-old Khalil Allen, it is a harsh reality they now must face.

"Ain't no hug, no blunt, no liquor that can take away that mother's pain," Community activist Pastor Maurice Hardwick says.

On Tuesday, Allen was gunned down while picking up food near the intersection of Southfield Freeway and West McNichols in Detroit.

"I used to say, 'Son, I need you, man. I need you.' 'I got you, Dad.' 'I need you, man. I need you now, dude.' He ain't coming back. To watch my son, it's the worst thing. I'll never be the same," Brandon Allen, Khalil's father, says.

At a vigil on Friday, hundreds of family and friends showed up and showed out for the teen that once taught them how to love the way he did.

"My little cousin was out of here in three weeks because Khalil was going to do something differently. It's tough, but you don't give up," one of Khalil's older cousins said as her eyes filled with tears.

And while his loss leaves behind a gutting feeling, Hardwick says what will stick are the memories he shared with the ones he loved.

"Aint no darn bullet, ain't no hatred, ain't no evil act that could take away the loving memories that y'all have in y'all heart," Hardwick said.

Police have not publicly identified a suspect in this case. However, anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call police.