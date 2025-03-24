Video shows suspect crashing into Detroit house after chase with Warren police

A man wanted for allegedly breaking into a marijuana facility was arrested after crashing into a Detroit house following a chase with Warren police early Saturday morning.

At around 1:55 a.m. on March 22, Warren police responded to a burglary at a marijuana distribution facility on Dequindre Avenue south of 14 Mile Road. The business owner told police that large amounts of marijuana had been stolen from his business during a burglary.

Police identified a male suspect driving a Chevrolet pickup truck as a potential suspect in similar burglaries. Officers found a vehicle matching the description and attempted a traffic stop on Dequindre near I-696. The driver reportedly failed to stop, and a chase ensued.

The chase continued into Detroit, where the driver, Dijon Tyree, 29, of Detroit, lost control of his truck and crashed into an unoccupied house on Livernois and Davidson.

When police arrested Tyree, they reportedly found a "large amount of stolen marijuana" inside his truck.

On Monday, Tyree was charged with delivery/manufacture 45 kilograms of marijuana, conspiracy to deliver/manufacture 45 kilograms of marijuana, breaking and entering a building with intent, conspiracy to commit breaking and entering of a building, receiving & concealing stolen property $20,000 or more, receiving & concealing a stolen vehicle and third-degree fleeing and eluding.

Tyree entered a not-guilty plea. He was issued a $100,000 bond and is due back in court on April 8.

According to police, Tyree has a long criminal history and was a parole absconder at the time of the incident. Police say Tyree has prior convictions for armed robbery, firearm offenses and motor vehicle theft. He was charged as a habitual fourth offender.

Investigators are working with other law enforcement agencies in Metro Detroit to determine if Tyree is connected to several similar burglaries in those counties.

Anyone with information on the incident or on other burglaries at marijuana distribution centers is asked to call Warren police at 586-574-4705.