Video shows Michigan police drone finding runaway teen hiding under railroad ties

By
Joseph Buczek
Manager of Digital Content and Promotion, CBS Detroit
Joe Buczek is manager of digital content and promotion at CBS Detroit. He previously worked at WWTV, the Grand Traverse Insider, the Leader and the Kalkaskian, the Oakland Press and the Morning Sun.
Joseph Buczek

CBS Detroit

Michigan State Police used thermal drone technology to find a 16-year-old runaway who was hiding under railroad ties in mid-Michigan. 

michigan-state-police-drone-runaway-teen-railroad-ties.png
Michigan State Police

On Jan. 7, MSP's Aviation Unit assisted Lansing troopers in finding the runaway teen in Sunfield Township in Eaton County. 

Video shows an MSP drone operator spotting the 16-year-old hiding under railroad ties. 

msp-drone-runaway-teen.png
Michigan State Police

Troopers made contact with the teen, and he was then reunited with his family, police said. 

