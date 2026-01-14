Video shows Michigan police drone finding runaway teen hiding under railroad ties

Michigan State Police used thermal drone technology to find a 16-year-old runaway who was hiding under railroad ties in mid-Michigan.

Michigan State Police

On Jan. 7, MSP's Aviation Unit assisted Lansing troopers in finding the runaway teen in Sunfield Township in Eaton County.

Video shows an MSP drone operator spotting the 16-year-old hiding under railroad ties.

Michigan State Police

Troopers made contact with the teen, and he was then reunited with his family, police said.