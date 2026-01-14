Video shows Michigan police drone finding runaway teen hiding under railroad ties
Michigan State Police used thermal drone technology to find a 16-year-old runaway who was hiding under railroad ties in mid-Michigan.
On Jan. 7, MSP's Aviation Unit assisted Lansing troopers in finding the runaway teen in Sunfield Township in Eaton County.
Video shows an MSP drone operator spotting the 16-year-old hiding under railroad ties.
Troopers made contact with the teen, and he was then reunited with his family, police said.