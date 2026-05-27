Video shows electric bike battery explode in Ann Arbor garage

Home security video captured the moments an electric bicycle battery exploded in an Ann Arbor garage early Tuesday morning.

Ann Arbor fire crews responded to a house fire around 2:20 a.m. Tuesday in the 1000 block of Ravenwood Street. When crews arrived, they found a fire in the home's attached garage.

Fire officials say the e-bike experienced thermal runaway, which ignited the fire. The bike was not being charged at the time.

Security video captured the fire igniting and smoke filling the garage. The explosion's force opened a door between the garage and the living area, allowing smoke and carbon monoxide to spread throughout the home, crews said.

The homeowner was not home at the time of the fire but was notified by motion-activated interior security cameras, authorities said.

While searching the home, firefighters found two cats, including one in respiratory distress, who was given oxygen by fire crews.

Both cats were taken to a local veterinary hospital for more treatment.

"This incident serves as an important reminder that lithium-ion battery fires can occur even when devices are not actively charging," the Ann Arbor Fire Department said.