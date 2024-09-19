Ann Arbor garage fire potentially caused by lithium-ion battery for electric lawn mower, officials say
(CBS DETROIT) - The Ann Arbor Fire Department is warning residents to be cautious after a fire that occurred at a home Wednesday afternoon is believed to have been caused by a lithium-ion battery.
At 12:30 p.m., fire officials responded to reports of a house fire in the 300 block of Skydale, west of Pontiac Trail.
When they arrived, they discovered the fire in the home's attached garage. Firefighters extinguished the fire, and damage was limited to the garage.
No one was home at the time of the incident, but neighbors evacuated several animals. Firefighters also found one cat.
Fire officials say there were no injuries.
The department is investigating the fire, but they believe that a lithium-ion battery for an electric lawn mower that was charging was the cause of the fire.
"We strongly recommend not charging batteries when not at home and take the batteries off the charger once full," the Ann Arbor Fire Department said. "Also, do not charge batteries in an exit path."