VIDEO: Lion at the Detroit Zoo, Binti, turns 2

ROYAL OAK, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Binti, a lion at the Detroit Zoo, turned two on Saturday, and here's a video of her birthday celebration.

Binti turned 2 years old on Saturday, September 12, 2022. To celebrate, Binti was treated to a special ice cake made by animal care staff with her name spelled out in goat's milk cubes and an enticing enrichment present.

Animal care staff at the zoo made Binti a special goat-milk ice cake, and if you look at the video closely, you can see that the ice cubes spell out her name.

According to zoo officials, Binti was the first lion cub born at the Detroit Zoo since 1980.