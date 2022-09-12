VIDEO: Lion at the Detroit Zoo, Binti, turns 2

Watch CBS News
ROYAL OAK, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Binti, a lion at the Detroit Zoo, turned two on Saturday, and here's a video of her birthday celebration. 

Happy birthday, Binti! Can you believe this not-so-little-anymore lion turned 2 years old on Saturday? To celebrate the big day, Binti was treated to a special ice cake made by animal care staff (zoom in to see her name spelled out in goat’s milk cubes) and an enticing enrichment present. Come by the lion habitat at the Detroit Zoo to see how much this gal has grown. 🎼 FMA: Scott Holmes Music - Happy Birthday

Animal care staff at the zoo made Binti a special goat-milk ice cake, and if you look at the video closely, you can see that the ice cubes spell out her name.

According to zoo officials, Binti was the first lion cub born at the Detroit Zoo since 1980.

