VIDEO: Detroit police seek suspect wanted for allegedly stealing items from Family Dollar
(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is seeking assistance as they search for a suspect who was caught on video allegedly stealing merchandise from a Family Dollar stockroom last month.
The incident happened at about 2:38 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023, at the Family Dollar in the 17200 block of E. Warren Ave.
Police say the suspect entered the store's stockroom and loaded a cart with merchandise.
He then put the items in a dark-colored Dodge Dakota truck that had a light-colored top with black stripes.
Video footage shows the suspect wearing a tan jacket, a black hooded sweatshirt, a green reflective vest and a hat.
Anyone with information about the suspect or vehicle is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department's 5th Precinct at 313-596-5540, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP or DetroitRewards.tv.
