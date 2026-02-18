Victims of alleged abuse at Vista Maria in Dearborn speak out

After decades of alleged abuse at Vista Maria in Dearborn, eight survivors of the residential facility are speaking out, calling for accountability and encouraging others to share their stories.

"Leadership failed us. Instead of protecting children, they protected the institution," said Janene Tague.

At times overcome with emotion as they recounted their experiences, the eight women shared their frustrations and anger over what happened to them while they lived at the Dearborn Heights facility for vulnerable girls.

"The brochures made it look like a supportive environment where girls would walk freely, go to school, participate in activities and heal. I believed them," said Tague.

CBS News Detroit reached out to Vista Maria for comment, but did not hear back.

Last December, the embattled facility laid off nearly 130 employees and ended its residential youth mental health programming, following dozens of complaints and violations, including allegations of physical and sexual assault.

"When close to 50 different young women, some of them in their mid-30s, some of them in their mid-20s, some of them still teenagers, are all saying the same thing, you're going to believe that," said attorney Michael Jaafar.

One of the youngest survivors, Sophia Knoblauch, is 17 years old. Knoblauch says while she spent years trying to get help, writing letters to city, state and federal leaders with no success, she hopes her story will now be heard.

"Everyone deserves to be heard; I just feel like no one's ever listened until now," said Knoblauch.

While they may not have all been at Vista Maria at the same time, the survivors say they are banding together to ensure no other person suffers.

"I'm here with all of these girls to stand together and get justice from a place that we all were at," said Amber Benson O'Connell.

Attorneys for the survivors say they plan to file a lawsuit in the coming weeks and encourage anyone who may have also been a victim of Vista Maria to reach out or visit their website.