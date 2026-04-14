Victim's neighbor arrested in 1997 Southfield cold case murder

After nearly 30 years, an arrest has been made in a Southfield murder case.

Deborah Kennedy, 40, was found stabbed to death inside her Southfield home on the 24000 Block of Lee Baker.

According to Southfield police, her suspected murderer lived right across the street.

After Kennedy didn't show up at work, a welfare check led to the gruesome discovery on Feb. 20, 1997.

"There were no signs of forced entry. However, evidence indicated that Mrs. Kennedy fought with her attacker during that fatal encounter," said Southfield Police Chief Elvin Barren.

Witnesses were interviewed, and evidence was collected in 1997, but the case still went cold.

That was until Detective Brian Weeks had the case reopened in June of 2024.

"I believe that I, all these victims, and families, they deserve justice, and sometimes you don't have the resources and funding, but there are people waiting for days like today, so I think that's important," Weeks said.

Reggie Daniel, Kennedy's cousin, recounts his first encounter with Weeks.

"Detective Weeks, when we met, he was like a bulldog. He just would not give up," Daniel said.

Two pieces of evidence were resubmitted for advanced forensic testing: A fingerprint found on a credit card at the scene and fingernail clippings from the victim with traces of skin from her alleged attacker.

Both led to Robert Covington.

"We believe that Mr. Covington acted alone. The motive for this crime remains unknown," Barren said.

Working with law enforcement partners in Illinois, Covington was taken into custody last month.

"I think he knew it was something more than a traffic warrant on a Sunday night. So he appeared nervous the entire time we were talking to him," Weeks said.

Covington is charged with one count of open murder.

Now, there's finally closure for a family that has been waiting nearly 30 years for answers.

"We're so grateful. We're so thankful. And all I say is to God be the glory of all the work that has been done," Daniel said.

Covington was arraigned on charges earlier this month. He's at the Oakland County Jail without bond. His next court appearance is on April 23.