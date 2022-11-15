Veterans needed to carry 100-foot flag at Detroit Thanksgiving parade

(CBS DETROIT) - Veterans are needed to carry a 100-foot American Flag at Detroit's annual Thanksgiving parade.

Hundreds of thousands of people will line Woodward Avenue Thanksgiving Morning for America's Thanksgiving Parade presented by Gardner White. The entertainment includes enormous floats, roaring marching bands, and extraordinary performers. Jalen Rose and Rev. Wendell Anthony will serve as this year's Grand Marshalls. Rose is a Detroit born basketball player known as a member of the "Fab Five" when he played for the University of Michigan. Anthony is a member of the NAACP National Board of Directors, and is serving his 15th term as President of the Detroit Branch NAACP, which he has held for 28 years.

The parade still needs help displaying the American Flag. The Metropolitan Detroit Veterans Coalition is calling on veterans to help carry the 100-foot flag down Woodward. Veterans can volunteer at the MDCV's website.