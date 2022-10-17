Jalen Rose, Rev. Wendell Anthony named grand marshals for America's Thanksgiving Day Parade
(CBS DETROIT) - NBA veteran and "Fab Five" legend Jalen Rose and Detroit Rev. Wendell Anthony will serve as grand marshals for 96th America's Thanksgiving Parade, the Parade Company announced.
Organizers said each year hundreds of thousands of spectators line Woodward Avenue Thanksgiving morning to watch the parade. The family-friendly event features massive high-flying balloons, large floats, marching bands, and performance acts.
The parade begins at 8:45 a.m. at Woodward and Kirby. Organizers said the three mile parade route is about an hour and a half march down to Celebration Zone at Woodward and Congress.
Attending the parade is free, but grandstand tickets are available for purchase.
More information can be found here.
