The ex-boyfriend of a missing Warren woman, Ashley Elkins, has been convicted of her murder.

DeAndre Booker, 33, was charged with first-degree premeditated murder, tampering with evidence, disinterment or mutilation of a dead body and concealing the death of an individual. He was separately charged with lying to a police officer, so there were two concurrent cases involving all charges filed in this case.

A jury convicted Booker on four of the five counts, but found him not guilty of disinterment or mutilation of a dead body.

The courtroom scene as the jury prepares to return to Macomb County Circuit Court. CBS News Detroit

Elkins, 30, a mother of two, was last seen leaving her home on Jan. 2, 2025, and reported missing the following day. Her body has never been found.

The trial took place in Macomb County 16th Circuit Court in Mt. Clemens. Jury selection began on Nov. 10; the trial began on Nov. 13. Closing arguments were presented on Tuesday.

The sentencing date will be announced.

Ashley Elkins of Warren, who was last seen leaving her home on Jan. 2, 2025, and reported missing the next day.

Background on the case

The district court bound Booker over for trial after a lengthy preliminary examination in August 2025.

Investigators said a trash bin from the Hampton Court Apartments led them to use the GPS from garbage trucks serving the area. That information ultimately led them to the Pine Tree Acres Landfill in Lenox Township.

The landfill search effort started the following week, with dozens of officers on the scene. The search was called off a week later.

Booker had waived his right to appear at the trial, according to court records.