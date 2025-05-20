Watch CBS News
Local News

Monroe driver arrested after her vehicle struck mailboxes, construction sign

By
Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington
Web Producer
Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.
Read Full Bio
Paula Wethington

/ CBS Detroit

Teacher accused of sex crimes involving a student and more top stories
Teacher accused of sex crimes involving a student and more top stories 04:00

A large orange construction sign was found lodged into the side of a car when officers in Monroe, Michigan, checked on a motorist who was driving erratically in the city. 

The call to Monroe County Central Dispatch was made about 9:35 a.m. Saturday on the report of a light blue vehicle driving erratically in the area of North Macomb Street and Cole Road, on the north side of the city. The Monroe Police Department said while its officers were en route, another caller reported that a vehicle with a similar description had just damaged multiple mailboxes. 

When police arrived, they found two damaged mailboxes in the 1200 block of North Macomb Street. 

They then found the vehicle parked about three blocks away, in the 1500 block, with flattened tires and "significant damage, including a large orange construction sign lodged in the passenger side," the report said. 

The driver was a 40-year-old woman who lived in the Monroe area. 

"Upon speaking with her, officers noted that she could not recall the events leading up to the incident," the report said. After a field sobriety evaluation, the driver was arrested on a charge that she was intoxicated. 

Police also found crack cocaine, powder cocaine, unknown pills, and narcotics paraphernalia in the vehicle. 

"Driving under the influence is never worth the risk. Incidents like this are a reminder of how quickly things can go wrong. We're grateful to the alert witnesses who stepped up and contacted authorities," the report said. 

Paula Wethington

Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.