Monroe driver arrested after her vehicle struck mailboxes, construction sign

A large orange construction sign was found lodged into the side of a car when officers in Monroe, Michigan, checked on a motorist who was driving erratically in the city.

The call to Monroe County Central Dispatch was made about 9:35 a.m. Saturday on the report of a light blue vehicle driving erratically in the area of North Macomb Street and Cole Road, on the north side of the city. The Monroe Police Department said while its officers were en route, another caller reported that a vehicle with a similar description had just damaged multiple mailboxes.

When police arrived, they found two damaged mailboxes in the 1200 block of North Macomb Street.

They then found the vehicle parked about three blocks away, in the 1500 block, with flattened tires and "significant damage, including a large orange construction sign lodged in the passenger side," the report said.

The driver was a 40-year-old woman who lived in the Monroe area.

"Upon speaking with her, officers noted that she could not recall the events leading up to the incident," the report said. After a field sobriety evaluation, the driver was arrested on a charge that she was intoxicated.

Police also found crack cocaine, powder cocaine, unknown pills, and narcotics paraphernalia in the vehicle.

"Driving under the influence is never worth the risk. Incidents like this are a reminder of how quickly things can go wrong. We're grateful to the alert witnesses who stepped up and contacted authorities," the report said.