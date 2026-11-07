Man and woman arrested after law enforcement chase SUV through Monroe County

A man and a woman were arrested after law enforcement pursued an SUV through Monroe County, Michigan, on Saturday afternoon, according to the sheriff's office.

A Monroe County dispatcher received a call from a Lucas County, Ohio, emergency operator around 3 p.m., advising police in the Buckeye State were chasing a retail fraud suspect inside a Chevrolet Trailblazer on northbound Interstate 75 and had crossed into Michigan. The sheriff's office said a Monroe County deputy took over the pursuit when the Chevrolet exited I-75 in Erie Township, Michigan.

The deputy chased the Trailblazer through Monroe County before calling off the pursuit because of a Veterans Day parade in Monroe, according to the sheriff's office. Law enforcement then went to the home of the SUV's registered owner in Monroe Township, Michigan.

Authorities at the residence spotted the Chevrolet in the area and laid a spike strip across a roadway in anticipation of a second pursuit, which the vehicle later struck, officials said. It became disabled a mile after its tires were punctured.

The 42-year-old woman, who was driving the SUV, and the 35-year-old man riding in the vehicle were arrested after trying to flee the scene on foot, according to the sheriff's office.

Charges against the Monroe woman and the man, from Berlin Township, Michigan, are pending in Michigan and Ohio.