Vehicle left with bullet holes after shooting on freeway in Detroit

Over 30 DPD officers without active licenses, Prosecutors agree to work with Michigan AG, more stories

Over 30 DPD officers without licenses, Prosecutors agree to work with Michigan AG, more stories

Over 30 DPD officers without licenses, Prosecutors agree to work with Michigan AG, more stories

(CBS DETROIT) — Police in Detroit are investigating after a shooting on a freeway in Detroit that left a vehicle with multiple bullet holes Friday night

Michigan State Police say a regional communication center in Detroit was notified by authorities that gunshots were detected on Interstate 94 near Moross Road around 9:40 p.m.

Responding troopers found a vehicle with bullet holes on Moross Road. Police say two people were inside the vehicle and not injured.

Investigators believe the vehicle was shot by someone in another vehicle, which was traveling west on the freeway.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Michigan State Police at 855-642-4847 or Crime Stoppers at 800-773-2587.