Veggie Express is bringing fresh produce to Detroit communities. Here's how.

(CBS DETROIT) - Eating fresh fruits and vegetables can be difficult for Detroit residents due to the lack of grocery stores in some areas, but a new startup is here to help.

Veggie Express, a local produce startup by Pluck.CEO is working to bring fresh produce to food deserts, improving access to healthy foods at affordable prices throughout the city.

The startup has partnered with BILITI Electric, an EV startup based in California, to develop vehicles that will be used to pick up produce from urban farms to be distributed to the community.

On Monday, Aug. 7, Veggie Express was at the Clement Kern Gardens apartments in the city's Corktown neighborhood, giving the community the ability to purchase affordable fresh groceries when they may not have access to them otherwise.

Veggie Express will return to Clement Kern Gardens from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 21, and Monday, Aug. 28.

The startup, which is one of many pilots by Michigan Central and Newlab, will continue to bring fresh foods to the Detroit community and, in the future, plans to test using autonomous vehicles to make food deliveries.

This comes at a time when local businesses are struggling to provide residents with fresh produce in sustainable ways. Planted Detroit, an indoor farm and salad delivery service in Detroit, recently announced it would be closing, with its CEO and founder Tom Adamczyk saying the closure is due to budget restraints.