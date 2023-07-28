Indoor farm Planted Detroit to shut down

(CBS DETROIT) - An indoor farm and salad delivery business in Detroit that has been open for five years has announced it will cease operations next week.

In a press release, the CEO and founder of Planted Detroit, Tom Adamczyk, made the announcement, saying the closure is due to budget restraints.

"You may or may not be aware of the budget restraints Planted Detroit has been facing in the last few weeks," Adamczyk. "Since the onset of these challenges, our team has been working tirelessly to drive sales and identify investments to secure our company's future. It's with a heavy heart I share that, despite these efforts, Planted Detroit will begin winding down operations starting Monday, July 17."

Planted Detroit will honor subscriptions, market commitments and deliver orders placed online until Friday, July 28.

After that, products will be offered as pickup only at the farm from Monday, July 31, through Friday, Aug. 4. Once all orders have been provided, the company will close its doors.

Adamczyk says they are looking for investors to take over operations, and if anyone is interested in investing, they should contact him at 734-250-1906.

In addition, the founder says his main focus is on the employees.

"Our primary focus at this time is creating a transition process for our employees that is as smooth as possible," said Adamczyk. "If you know of any opportunities available for our team members, including farm technicians, maintenance workers, food safety experts, marketing & communications professionals, or sales managers, please reach out our Head of HR Katrina Cotton at (313) 784-9552."

To check out Planted Detroit before they seize operations, visit here.