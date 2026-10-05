Barack Obama to attend Detroit campaign appearance on behalf of Michigan Democrats

Former U.S. President Barack Obama will be in Detroit in late October to campaign with Michigan Democrats for the Nov. 3 election.

The campaign rally is scheduled to begin on 5 p.m. Oct. 24. The location will not be announced until closer to the event. Oct. 24 is the day that early in-person voting begins statewide in Michigan for the midterm election, although clerks can start early voting as soon as Oct. 5 if they wish.

Mr. Obama served as president of the United States from 2009 to 2017, winning the Michigan vote in both 2008 and 2012. He was the first African American to hold the office.

Those expected to attend the rally also include Jocelyn Benson, Democratic nominee for Governor, and Abdul El-Sayed, Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate. There will also be other Democratic candidates from across the state.

Michigan residents who wish to attend the rally can sign up on the Team Michigan site.

