Van Buren Township police warn of "Door Kicking Challenge" social media trend

Police in Van Buren Township, Michigan, are warning residents of a social media trend where kids are ringing doorbells and kicking in doors.

Police say anyone participating in the "Door Kicking Challenge" would face a felony offense. The warning comes after two incidents in the area, one of which was caught on camera.

"Please talk to your children about the serious consequences of these actions. What may seem like a social media challenge can lead to permanent legal trouble and safety risks for both residents and participants. Let's work together to keep our neighborhoods safe and responsible," Van Buren police said in a post.

Police say the first homeowner did not plan on escalating the situation. Authorities found the people involved — a 12-year-old and a 14-year-old — who admitted to doing the challenge.

Investigators are now searching for the trio who kicked in the second homeowner's door.

"Those three kids will be charged with felony malicious destruction of property and will find themselves in court," Floro said.

In the second incident, police say the door and doorframe were damaged, costing over $1,000. The three accused are believed to be in their late teens.

While the situation can be a headache for homeowners, authorities advise against taking matters into their own hands.

"It's one of those things we'd have to look at circumstances. Being a victim of a crime doesn't give you the automatic authority to go ahead and assault somebody," Floro said. "It can be a little frustrating, especially with something like this that has the potential to turn very dangerous very quickly."