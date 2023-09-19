Vacant Detroit credit union explodes after attempted robbery

(CBS DETROIT) - An explosion happened at a former credit union in Detroit Monday night after three thieves broke into the building and tried to steal a water heater.

The former credit union building is located at 3151 Gratiot Ave.

On Tuesday, Sept. 19, Detroit police confirmed that the explosion happened after three suspects broke into the building and tried to steal water heater.

While they were removing the pipes, an explosion happened.

Police are still searching for the three suspects connected to this crime.