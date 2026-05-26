USPS fined amid investigation into worker's death at Michigan distribution center

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration issued over $26,000 in fines against the U.S. Postal Service after a worker died late last year at a distribution center in Allen Park, Michigan.

Officials say Nicholas John Acker of Trenton was found trapped in a conveyor belt system on Nov. 8, 2025. Following his death, Congresswomen Debbie Dingell and Rashida Tlaib sent a letter to the postmaster, seeking answers.

Records show that OSHA opened an investigation two days after the incident. The case remains open; however, current records show USPS received five citations, three of which resulted in fines, totaling $26,481. It's a decrease from the $66,250 fine OSHA initially issued.

In one of those citations, OSHA determined that USPS failed to conduct periodic inspections of the conveyors at least annually and to review each authorized worker's responsibilities. The department found that employees were exposed to caught-in hazards while the conveyors were running or unexpectedly starting up.

Other citations include:

USPS failed to ensure that workers who were authorized to perform equipment repairs received lockout/tagout training.

Maintenance workers were exposed to caught-in and fall hazards while working on a hotel conveyor belt without a group lockout device.

USPS failed to ensure procedures were followed amid shift and employee changes to minimize exposure to hazards.

USPS failed to ensure its energy control procedures were followed during maintenance work on a hotel conveyor belt.

CBS News Detroit reached out to USPS Tuesday evening for comment and is awaiting a response. The agency issued the following statement in November after Acker's death.

"The United States Postal Service is deeply saddened by the loss of our employee at the Detroit Network Distribution Center (NDC) in Allen Park, MI," USPS said. "Our thoughts and prayers are with his family. The NDC is fully operational, at this time."