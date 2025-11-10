Watch CBS News
Local News

Postal service employee found dead at Allen Park distribution center

By
Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington
Web Producer
Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.
Read Full Bio
Paula Wethington

/ CBS Detroit

A United States Postal Service employee is dead after becoming trapped in equipment at the USPS distribution center in Allen Park, Michigan. 

The Allen Park Fire Department confirmed the call to the facility and death, saying that the employee was found Saturday trapped in a conveyor belt system. The distribution center is at 17500 Oakwood Blvd. 

Because the accident happened in a federal government building, the fire department said federal authorities will handle the follow-up investigation. 

CBS Detroit is working to get more information on the accident.

In:

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue