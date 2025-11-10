Postal service employee found dead at Allen Park distribution center

A United States Postal Service employee is dead after becoming trapped in equipment at the USPS distribution center in Allen Park, Michigan.

The Allen Park Fire Department confirmed the call to the facility and death, saying that the employee was found Saturday trapped in a conveyor belt system. The distribution center is at 17500 Oakwood Blvd.

Because the accident happened in a federal government building, the fire department said federal authorities will handle the follow-up investigation.

CBS Detroit is working to get more information on the accident.