Genesee County drive-in theater continues strong business for nearly 75 years

Going to see a movie at the US 23 Drive-in Theater in Flint, Michigan, is a little like stepping back in time.

Johny Thomas, general manager of the US 23 Drive-in Theater, says the theater continues to bring in upwards of 600 guests on a good summer night and is standing the test of time.

"Back in the day, when the VHS came out, they said movie theaters would die. When DVDs came out and you know Blockbuster offering movie rentals, they said movie theaters would die," said Thomas. "With streaming, it's nice to have a movie in the comfort of your home, but people want to be out; people want to go and enjoy an experience."

US 23 Drive-in Theater began operations in 1951 and was taken over by Thomas and his partners in 2009.

"This is where all the magic happens," Thomas said of the projector room. "So back in the day, there used to be film reels, so big platters of film spinning, running through the projector."

These days it's all digital. The theater shows double features of first-run movies, but Thomas said it's not necessarily the movies that drive business.

"The concession stand keeps us alive, and so we always encourage people to support the concession stand; it's the best popcorn in the state," he said.

"Running any business is difficult, but we pride ourselves on customer service, keeping the place clean, and offering fresh food. That's almost any business, so if you can do those things well, people will come back."