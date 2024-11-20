Upper Peninsula man sentenced to 15 years for exploiting child through Discord app

At least 2 injured in explosion at condominium building in Oakland County and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) — An Upper Peninsula man has been sentenced to 15 years in federal prison for sexually exploiting a 12-year-old girl, officials said.

According to U.S. Attorney Mark Totten, Kelton Salowitz, 19, of Curtis, pleaded guilty to repeatedly requesting a 12-year-old girl send him sexually explicit photos and videos. Salowitz allegedly communicated with the girl, who was living in a different state, through the Discord app.

Officials say Salowitz also asked for but did not receive similar content from another 12-year-old. Investigators reportedly found child pornography on his cellphone, including videos of children being sexually abused.

"We cannot undo the harm that Mr. Salowitz inflicted on children, but today's sentence is a measure of justice for the victims and an important step to protect the community," said Totten in a release. "This case is also a reminder of the dangers that lurk online. Without sufficient guardrails, smartphones can give criminals across the United States and around the world access to our children, even inside the safety of their homes. Educate your kids, monitor their online activity, and let them know they can also talk to you if they mess up."

In addition to his 15-year sentence, Salowitz must also serve 10 years of supervised release.

The Mackinac County Sheriff's Office and the Department of Homeland Security investigated the case.