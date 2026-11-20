A historic movie theatre in downtown Farmington continues its commitment to bringing back moviegoers.

In August, CBS News Detroit spoke to staff and learned that the Farmington Civic Theatre experienced a significant drop in attendance after the Covid pandemic. In the last few months, management has made significant improvements to turn things around, and they say the community has taken note.

"People are definitely excited about the changes," said General Manager Clare Cooney.

In 1940, the Farmington Civic Theatre opened its doors. Years later, the old school theater remains a historic landmark downtown.

"It's a unique experience," Cooney said.

Cooney says that post-COVID, crowds are not what they used to be, largely due to streaming platforms. The decline in moviegoers caused the city-owned theater to operate in a deficit.

"It'll take at least a year to kind of climb back out of the debt that we owe, but things are definitely going in the right direction," said Cooney.

In recent months, upgrades have been made to the theater, including new seats and a liquor license. These are improvements that Cooney says have been a game-changer.

"In the last two months we've definitely had a strong uptick because people are really excited to try out the new bar and the new seats," Cooney said.

Residents and city leaders who recently paid a visit told CBS News Detroit that the seats were long overdue.

"It was definitely more comfortable. It was older, so it made sense to upgrade," said resident Jill Daniels.

"The seats were really the number one piece of feedback we were getting online and on social media, so to address that in a cost-effective way and to be able to provide more comfort and more convenience for people to enjoy the theater, I mean it's a win-win," said Farmington Mayor Joe Larussa. "I think there's a curiosity element right now because it's new. But everybody that's had the opportunity to experience the theater with the new seats and also the beer and wine service and other things that have been added, it's been nothing but positive feedback."

To show support for the theater, Cooney says you can stay informed on social media, stop by for a film or special event, and continue to spread the word.