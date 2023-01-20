Watch CBS News
Local News

Update: Police seek 59-year-old man in fatal shooting of woman in Pittsfield Township

By Sara Powers

/ CBS Detroit

PITTSFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Police are seeking a 59-year-old man after a woman was found fatally shot in her vehicle on Thursday morning.

elinski-pittsfield-township-suspect.png
Police seek Michael Anthony Elinski, 59, in connection to the fatal shooting of a woman in Pittsfield Township. Pittsfield Township Police Department

The Pittsfield Township Police Department is seeking Michael Anthony Elinski, 59, in connection to the fatal shooting of Andrea Grant, 50, of Plymouth.

Police say on Thursday, Jan. 19, at about 9:10 a.m. in the 37000 block of Plaza Drive, officers found Grant parked in her car deceased. Her vehicle had several bullet holes visible on the exterior.

In addition, police say they do not believe this was a random incident. 

The whereabouts of Elinski, the suspect, are unknown at this time. He is considered armed and dangerous. 

Police describe him as a white male, 59 years old, 6'2", and 245 lbs.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Pittsfield Township Police Department at 734-822-4958.

First published on January 20, 2023 / 11:20 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.