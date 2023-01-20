Update: Police seek 59-year-old man in fatal shooting of woman in Pittsfield Township

PITTSFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Police are seeking a 59-year-old man after a woman was found fatally shot in her vehicle on Thursday morning.

Police seek Michael Anthony Elinski, 59, in connection to the fatal shooting of a woman in Pittsfield Township. Pittsfield Township Police Department

The Pittsfield Township Police Department is seeking Michael Anthony Elinski, 59, in connection to the fatal shooting of Andrea Grant, 50, of Plymouth.

Police say on Thursday, Jan. 19, at about 9:10 a.m. in the 37000 block of Plaza Drive, officers found Grant parked in her car deceased. Her vehicle had several bullet holes visible on the exterior.

In addition, police say they do not believe this was a random incident.

The whereabouts of Elinski, the suspect, are unknown at this time. He is considered armed and dangerous.

Police describe him as a white male, 59 years old, 6'2", and 245 lbs.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Pittsfield Township Police Department at 734-822-4958.