Man identified in Farmington Hills stranger danger incident, no criminal activity discovered

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Farmington Hills Police Department has identified the suspect in the bus stop stranger danger incident and says that they did not discover any criminal activity.

Police say they spoke with the parents of another child who had also been approached and then had the area canvassed by detectives and officers.

After interviewing families, police were led to a 71-year-old resident of the Polo Club Apartments.

Detectives interviewed the man about the incident, and he was cooperative with all questions. No criminal activity was discovered.

According to the Farmington Hills Police Department, there does not appear to be a danger to children in the area.

Police had reported that they were seeking a suspect in connection to a potential stranger danger incident after receiving reports of a man approaching children in his vehicle and offering them candy as they were walking home on Dec. 7. For more details on the incident, visit here.